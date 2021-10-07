Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Stock Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,706 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MACQU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,952,000.

MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

