Bulldog Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

