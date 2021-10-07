Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 1,591 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 83.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AMHC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.