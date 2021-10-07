Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURBY. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.30. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

