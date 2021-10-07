CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

CACI stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.01. 118,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth $202,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

