Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.59 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $7.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

