Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.03. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 22,272 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$148.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

