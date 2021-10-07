Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.31, but opened at $52.61. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Calix shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 1,087 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

