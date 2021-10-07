Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.92% of Callaway Golf worth $57,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

