Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Calyxt by 158.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

