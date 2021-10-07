Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Perrigo by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

