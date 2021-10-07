Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $380,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $260.85 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average is $257.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

