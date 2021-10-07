Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.