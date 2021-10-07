Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter.

USRT opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

