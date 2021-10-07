Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 321.49 ($4.20) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £444.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.42.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

