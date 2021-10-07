Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 321.49 ($4.20) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £444.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.42.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
