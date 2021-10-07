Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,412,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757,954 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $264,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 192,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,125. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

