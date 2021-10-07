Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of ERF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

