Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CKHGY opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

