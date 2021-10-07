Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CKHGY opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
