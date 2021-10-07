Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Tops $4.30 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.30 million and $87,103.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00098812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00133154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,521.51 or 0.99909393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.01 or 0.06606092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

