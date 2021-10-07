Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

