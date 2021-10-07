CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading 0.2% Higher

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 10,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 77,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

