Carmignac Gestion Buys 79,860 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in DermTech were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,120. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.