Carmignac Gestion Has $173.87 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,010 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $173,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

