Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,782,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 876,963 shares worth $36,940,734. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,420. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

