Carmignac Gestion Sells 23,359 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in MasTec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

MTZ traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

