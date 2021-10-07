Carmignac Gestion Sells 424,650 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,650 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Match Group were worth $59,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,778,000 after purchasing an additional 291,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.06. 72,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

