Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

