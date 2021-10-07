Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires £10,320 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).
CGS stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Thursday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.77. The firm has a market cap of £154.46 million and a PE ratio of 37.26.
About Castings
