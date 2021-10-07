Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires £10,320 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

CGS stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Thursday. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.77. The firm has a market cap of £154.46 million and a PE ratio of 37.26.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

