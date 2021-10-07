Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

