Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 71.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $195.91. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

