CBDAO (BREE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40,157.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 139.9% higher against the US dollar. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $76,971.79 and $40,157.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

