CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.