CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,340,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

