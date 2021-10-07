CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 52,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,340,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

