Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Centamin has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

