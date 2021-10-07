CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 430,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 138.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 53.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 391,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,738,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

