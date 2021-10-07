Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

