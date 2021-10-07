Ceridian HCM’s (CDAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

NYSE CDAY opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -270.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

