CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$18,881.56 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$18,881.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,312,550.30.

CEU stock opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$488.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.