CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$18,881.56 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$18,881.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,312,550.30.
CEU stock opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$488.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.