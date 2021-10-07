CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CFBK opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. Analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

