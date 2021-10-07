Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $428.35 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.26. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

