Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $3,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,037. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

