Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

