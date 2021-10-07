China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,038.9 days.
CICHF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
