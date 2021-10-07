China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,038.9 days.

CICHF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

