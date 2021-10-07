China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.49.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
