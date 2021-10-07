China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

