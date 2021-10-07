China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ZXAIY stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. China Zenix Auto International has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.42.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

