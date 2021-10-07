Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 1,261.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $2,530,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.67.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

