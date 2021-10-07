ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.11

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $33.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 57 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

