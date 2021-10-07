Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

CHRRF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

