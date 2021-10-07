Christopher William Degnan Sells 38,344 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

